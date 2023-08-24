President William Ruto announced that the Government plans to provide scholarships to teachers who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in teaching students in the field of performance arts.

The President said the Ministry of Education will collaborate with Kenya Music Festival adjudicators to identify qualified candidates for this opportunity.

Ruto explained that this initiative aims to motivate teachers who go beyond their regular responsibilities to serve as role models for the country’s aspiring artistes.

“We want to support them to go to places where their talents will be taken to the next level,” he said.

The President also announced that the government will also support and recognize teachers who achieve awards in the festival. He was speaking at the State House Nakuru during the Kenya Music Festival Winners’ State Concert.

President Ruto also urged teachers’ unions and the Teacher Service Commission to accelerate discussions concerning the collective bargaining agreement.

“We have provided for the promotion of 5,000 teachers directly and 36,000 teachers indirectly. We have provided Ksh1 billion that will go in that direction. We must look after our teachers and promote those who excel,” said Ruto.

Dr Ruto noted that the government has resolved concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Competence-Based Curriculum.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the government has restructured the funding approach for higher education and augmented resources allocated to learners, with the intention of enhancing accessibility to higher education.