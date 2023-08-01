A man was Monday charged for fraudulently collecting Sh120,000 by falsely presenting himself as capable of arranging the burial of the late son of former Narok Governor Samuel Kuntai Ole Tunai.

Enock Kipngetich Lagat was charged with the offense of obtaining Sh120,000 from Joseph Kibere Njoroge between April 21, 2023, and April 30, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the country, allegedly in collaboration with others not before the court.

Lagat is alleged to have pretended that the money he obtained was intended to help a victim of an accident and cover the funeral arrangements of Samuel Kuntai, a fact he was aware to be untrue.

The accused is reported to have made multiple calls to various individuals, soliciting donations for the burial arrangements.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi in Nairobi, the accused denied the charges.

In his plea, Lagat requested lenient bond terms, citing his humble background.

The court granted him the option of a Sh 30,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 100,000.

The case is set to be mentioned on August 7.