A primary school teacher was charged with manslaughter following the death of a pupil whom he struck on the head in the classroom.

Lawrence Muthini Kasivi was last Thursday charged at the Makadara Magistrate Court for causing the death of Emmanuel Muiruri, an 11-year-old, in Dandora, Kamukunji Sub County, Nairobi, on May 17.

According to court documents, on May 16, the child mistakenly took a classmate’s school bag, thinking it was his due to their similarities. The pupil returned the bag the following day upon realizing the error.

However, Mr. Kasivi, who was his class teacher at Wangu Primary School, struck him on the head as a form of punishment, causing the child to lose consciousness.

After the incident, one of Kasivi’s colleagues informed the parents of the minor that their child was “very sick” and required their presence at the school. Upon reaching the school, they discovered their son unconscious and, along with teachers and Muiruri’s classmates, immediately took him to a nearby dispensary for medical attention.

The doctors referred them to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi, where they rushed him while he was still unconscious. He received treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and was discharged two days later.

However, he was further referred to Kenyatta National Hospital and Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital for additional medical care.

Despite continuous efforts to seek medical treatment for Muiruri, his health showed no improvement and continued to decline. He developed complications at home, prompting his family to rush him back to Mama Lucy Hospital. Tragically, Muiruri passed away on July 3.

Following a post-mortem examination, it was determined that Muiruri’s cause of death was due to remote traumatic brain injury.

Based on the findings of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) recommended that Mr. Kasivi be charged with manslaughter.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia, the teacher denied the charges. He was granted release Sh100,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of the same amount.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 28, with the trial set to commence on January 15.

A teacher at the school and three of Muiruri’s classmates who witnessed the assault, have provided statements to the DCI and are listed as witnesses.

A pathologist who conducted the post-mortem examination and several health workers who attended Muiruri at Dandora Dispensary and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital are also listed as witnesses in the case.