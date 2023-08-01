Patrick Mwangi, the man accused of killing Eunice Syokau, was arraigned before the Machakos Law Court on Monday.

The suspect was allegedly caught on CCTV violently attacking his former lover, Eunice Syokau, at a supermarket in Masii town, Mwala sub county on Saturday, July 22.

Following the incident, Mwangi allegedly attempted suicide by consuming an unknown substance. The substance has since been collected and sent to a government chemist for further analysis.

The suspect was initially taken to Masii Level 3 Hospital and subsequently transferred to Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where he received medical treatment and was later discharged.

During his arraignment on Monday, Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki ordered a mental assessment to be conducted on the accused.

The case is scheduled for plea-taking on September 4, 2023.