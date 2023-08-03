The ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition has unveiled the five members who will represent them in the upcoming discussions with the Azimio team.

Led by National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the government delegation includes Aaron Cheruiyot (Senate Majority Leader), Embu Governor Cecile Mbaririe, Hassan Omar ( EALA MP) and Bungoma Woman rep Catherine Wambilinga.

The team is expected to hold talks with the Azimio delegation of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Kenya Kwanza coalition emphasized that their team will be addressing five key issues during the talks with the Azimio counterparts.

These issues include the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, the establishment and entrenchment of the constituency development fund, the creation of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and the integration of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The team also made it clear that there will be no discussion regarding a handshake or government-sharing with the opposition.

“As agreed, there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters handshake or nusu mkate,” Kenya Kwanza said.