The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained court orders to detain a boda boda rider accused of killing a matatu tout.

Fred Mogere is accused of killing Richard Nyanamba in a road rage incident at the Taj Mall in Pipeline estate on Outer Ring Road in Embakasi, Nairobi on July 31.

Detective John Lunge informed the court that the accused knocked down the tout with his motorbike and a fight ensued. Mogere reportedly beat up Nyanamba and hurled him from the overpass to the ground, where he landed on a rock.

“The victim asked the respondent why he had hit him with the motorcycle and he (the suspect) said matatu people were very cruel, after which he dismounted from his motorcycle and started beating him up,” Constable Lunge said in his affidavit.

“The accused held the man by his clothes and threw him down and he fell on a rocky ground and sustained injuries on the right side of his head and face.”

Nyanamba was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Shalom Hospital in the Athi River area, Machakos County, where he was pronounced dead.

Nyanamba’s wife reported the incident to Kware Police Station, leading to the arrest of Mogere under case OB number OB24/31/7/2023.

The investigation was subsequently handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

While seeking to detain the suspect, Constable Lunge requested time to record witness statements and take the suspect for a psychiatric evaluation at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The suspect objected to the detective’s request, arguing that the investigations could be carried out without his detention. However, Magistrate Mutiso granted the orders requested by Constable Lunge.

The accused is in custody at Embakasi Police Station for 14 days pending investigations and further court directions.