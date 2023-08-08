The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has continued to strongly criticize International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for his recent visit to the country prior to the upcoming case at the Hague-based court.

Piling the pressure on Mr. Karim Khan is Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who says the prosecutor is not fit to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings of Azimio supporters by the Kenya Kwazna administration.

“I know your visit amounts to investigating crimes against humanity. As you are aware our people were killed, butchered, tortured and murdered in large numbers. I want to advise you Karim Khan that you are not the best person to investigate this matter because of conflict of interest,” Babu says in a video addressed to the ICC prosecutor.

Babu Owino argues that Karim Khan represented President William Ruto at the ICC, hence the conflict of interest.

“This amounts to professional misconduct. I advise you to appoint other prosecutors to come to Kenya to investigate these murders,” the lawmaker said.

Babu Owino further told Karim Khan that as he leaves the country, he carries with him the problems plaguing Kenyans.

“As you leave Kenya, make sure you don’t leave the challenges facing Kenyans in Kenya, Carry them with you, Carry Koome with you, carry Rigathi Gachagua with you, and carry Ruto with you. Those are the problems facing Kenyans. Make sure you go with them back to ICC. Otherwise coming to Kenya as a PR exercise will never be tolerated,” Babu concluded.

Watch the full video of Babu Owino’s warning to Karim Khan below.