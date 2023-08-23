Protests from fans compelled Ghetto Radio to cancel a scheduled interview with Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, widely known as DJ Fatxo.

The interview was scheduled for last week Friday, August 18, during the station’s prime breakfast show hours, which run from 7 a.m to 8 a.m. However, DJ Fatxo received a last-minute notification that the interview had been canceled.

The station’s PR Department attributed the decision to an “online uproar” among fans.

“Ghetto Radio cancelled an interview with DJ Fatxo… This was due to an online uproar from our fans, who felt it was in bad taste. As an organisation, we value our customers and our listeners, you come first,” Ghetto Radio said in a statement.

