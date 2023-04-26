Mugithi musician DJ Fatxo(born Lawrence Njuguna) turned a year older on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and his girlfriend Gathoni Waruguru was on hand to wish him a happy birthday.

Through social media, Ms Waruguru professed her love for the artiste who has been in the spotlight over the death of Jeff Mwathi, who died in unclear circumstances in Fatxo’s house.

“Loving you is a privilege but being loved by you is a blessing and very gratifying. Being with you makes me zero fearful and gives me a sense of power. I wish I could ATTACH my heart to this birthday wish, only then you might understand how much you mean to me darling,” she wrote.

Ms Waruguru further assured DJ Fatxo of her support come rain or come sunshine.

“I’m here for you no matter what! “Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever. They will have no fear of bad news; their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the LORD.” Happy birthday MY DUKE” Waruguru penned.

DJ Fatxo also celebrated himself in a pensive social media post. He began by quoting the Bible: “I have been young, and now am old; Yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, Nor his descendants begging bread.” ~ Psalms 37:5

The 27-year-old went on: “I’m delighted to celebrate another year of my life. Happy Birthday to me! Thanks a lot, God for giving me another year of life. 27 please be kind juu this past year will always be pensive…nimepitia mengi just like Gold which must go through furnace but the most wonderful truth is, I’m not getting old, I’m just becoming experienced.

DJ Fatxo added: “I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days and turning a year older. Always do good to others it will come back to you in unexpected ways and pray for protection because there’s a lot we can’t see.”