The country’s tourism has received a boost following the scheduled arrival of MV Logos Hope, the World’s largest book fanfare, in August.

MV Logos will make its maiden voyage to Mombasa 18 years after its identical sister ship Duolos visited.

It will dock at the Mbaraki Wharf on August 21st and be open to the public from August 23rd to October 3rd, every week from Tuesday to Sunday. An advanced preparation team is already in the country.

Constanza Figueroa, a member of the advance team, said during a press briefing that the ship operated by GBA (Good Books for All) has the goal of sharing knowledge, helping, and giving hope in every port it visits. It has so far called on over 150 countries and territories.

“Visitors to Logos Hope are offered an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, the arts, medicine, languages, and faith.

With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases, and more, the book fair has something for everyone,” said Figueroa.

She added that the ship has an international crew, including Kenyans and a staff of volunteers from around 60 different countries who live and work on the ship, devoting one or more years of their lives to serving on board.

She praised Kenyans for their hospitality, urging them to replicate the same gesture for the more than 300 volunteers that will arrive aboard the ship.

The ship’s crew will promote literacy and education, cross-cultural cooperation, social awareness, and reflect God’s compassion for the world.

“The ship crew will provide aid and community care and partner with local community groups to bring hope to people,” said Figueroa.

Nicolas Civilotti, an advance team member, said the vessel is currently sailing to Muscat, Oman, after visiting Abu Dhabi. It will visit the Seychelles before coming to Mombasa.

Civilotti said the ship crew will transfer knowledge and get in touch with local organisations dealing with health to make donations.

Walid Timimi, Marine Services Manager at Inchcape Services, said they are working with a multi-stakeholder committee to prepare for the ship’s arrival.

“We are glad we have a couple of Kenyans working on board in the engine room, and hopefully as they are here they will partner with many organisations. As part of that, they have engaged the Bandari Maritime Academy, in August there will be a joint training for the seafarers,” said Timimi.

He added that there are numerous opportunities that Kenya will tap into while working with GBA.

“We are glad that GBA has considered the new ship coming to Mombasa this time, and hopefully it will open more doors for more of their ships coming to this side of the world,” said Timimi.

-KNA