Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has distanced himself from the Finland scholarship fee payment controversy, asserting that former governor Jackson Mandago, who is now the Uasin Gishu Senator, should take responsibility and provide an explanation regarding the matter.

During a press conference in Eldoret town on Tuesday, Bii clarified that his administration is solely addressing the issue of the Finland scholarship fee payment in order to assist parents and students who may have paid money but were unable to pursue their education abroad.

The Uasin Gishu county boss said he should not be implicated in any emerging scam, stating that those responsible for misappropriating the scholarship funds should take responsibility for their actions.

Bii said the scholarship program was managed by an independent entity called the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust, rather than the county government. He said he made this discovery after assuming office in August 2022.

The governor also said that they have already invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the matter, and they are currently awaiting the recommendations and findings from the commission.

Governor Bii further revealed that in December 2022, he constituted a task force led by his deputy, John Barorot, to investigate the issue and provide recommendations.

The task force has made progress in its investigation, discovering that the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust operated a KCB bank account. This account was used to receive funds for fees, accommodation, and flight charges for students who were planning to enroll in institutions in Finland and Canada.

Deputy Governor Barorot on his part said that the task force uncovered an alarming situation where some students had paid fees for one semester but had no placement in any educational institution. According to their findings, 365 students have not paid their fees despite their fees and accommodation already being covered.