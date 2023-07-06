The prestigious Wimbledon tournament has begun and the world’s best tennis players are back on the immaculate grass courts of the All England Club.

In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic has asserted his dominance by clinching his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall, triumphing over Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final.

Having already claimed victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season, he currently leads the grand slam race.

The defending champion in the women’s singles is Elena Rybakina. The competition promises to be highly competitive and unpredictable, potentially producing another surprising victor.

Unfortunately, Emma Raducanu will not be participating in the Championships due to an injury.

However, British hopes remain high with two-time champion Andy Murray and last year’s semi-finalist Cameron Norrie leading the charge.

The tournament spans two weeks, with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday, July 15, and the men’s singles final on Sunday, July 16.

This year’s Wimbledon offers a record-breaking total prize money of £32,154,000 across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. This figure represents a 10.9 percent increase from 2022 and will be evenly divided between the two tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will receive a record £2.35 million, marking a 17.5 percent increase from the previous year. Runners-up are guaranteed £1,175,000 for reaching the final, while even players who exit the competition in the first round without securing a victory will receive £55,000 as prize money.

