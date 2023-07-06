President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the swearing-in of Principal Secretaries Salome Muhia-Beacco (Correctional Services) and Anne Wang’ombe (Performance & Delivery Services) at State House, Nairobi.

The president asked the two to work with their Cabinet Secretaries to deliver on the Government’s agenda.

“Kenyans expect us to deliver on our promises and make their lives better. You have the requisite knowledge to deliver on this agenda.”

Ruto also asked the State Department for Performance and Delivery Services to ensure that public servants are held to account, made more productive and remunerated accordingly.

“We must also embrace correctional best practices to empower prisoners besides preparing them for productive engagement in the country,” he said.

President Ruto urged them to ensure prudent use of public resources.

The president at the same time said the Government is keen on striking the right balance between development and recurrent expenditure.

He observed that the Government is spending more resources on recurrent than the required numbers. He said about 46 per cent of the country’s spending is on salaries and wages.

“This is way above our target of 35 per cent. We must work towards bringing down the figure.”

Ruto noted that the move will ensure that the country’s development plan is not starved of funds.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose among other leaders, were present.