Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Wilson Sossion is having the last laugh following his recent surgery to eliminate fatty tissue (lipoma) from his forehead.

Sossion had two trademark lumps on his forehead, which were often the subject of ridicule on newspaper caricatures. On Monday, Sossion underwent a 15-minute surgery, having consulted with a skilled reconstruction surgeon from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“One morning after a TV talk show, a medical doctor from KNH, one Dr. Paul Kirui asked me to see him at KNH over a special matter. I found him with Dr. Ferdinand Nakole a reconstruction and plastic surgery surgeon,” Sossion narrated.

Adding: “They advised me to have the fat tissue on my forehead removed, which they did with precision yesterday (Monday) in a 15-minute operation.”

The Tourism Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), whose appointment has since been put on hold by the High Court, expressed his admiration and appreciation for the Kenyan medical system.

“I celebrate Kenyan doctors and medics wherever they are in Kenya. They are the best doctors in the world. Our education has produced the best doctors we can be proud of. Medical tourism is the next big thing in Kenya,” he said.

In a final remark, Sossion playfully took a dig at cartoonists, humorously suggesting that they might now be short of content to mock him

“Cartoonists, you will have nothing more to draw on my forehead!” he wrote.

Sossion also spoke about his new look when appeared on a local TV show on Tuesday to discuss education matters.

“It (the lump) didn’t bother me, but you people in the media have paid too much attention to how I look. I look different now. It wasn’t painful and that’s why I never went for surgery before,” he said.

“It(surgery) was not much. It was done in 15 minutes and I went to play golf at 3 pm.”