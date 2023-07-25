They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and this could not be truer for Kenya’s top speedster Ferdinand Omanyala and his son, Quinton Finn Omanyala.

On a weekend when Omanyala senior made history by becoming the first Kenyan to win a 100 metres race in the Diamond League, Omanyala junior was simultaneously dominating the track at his school’s sports day.

Omanyala’s fiancée, Laventa Amutavi, took to social media Saturday to share a video that captured some of the moments at Quinton’s sports day at Kasarani Junior School.

With pride, Laventa drew a comparison between their son and his dad, as Quinton outpaced fellow students to win “gold”.

“What is your why??? @quintonfinnomanyala is my why. @ferdiomanyala look at your son. He wants to be just like you. #sportsday #inspiringkids,” she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Laventa, an athlete herself, won the parents running competition, to make it a hat trick of wins for the Omanyalas.

Check out all the action in the video below.