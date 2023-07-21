Police officers at Emali police station in Makueni on Thursday arrested one of their colleagues for allegedly participating in the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

Constable Evans Otieno was arrested in Emali along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway after he was found talking to a group of rioters who were blocking the busy highway.

Otieno is also alleged to have participated in the Maadamanos on Wednesday, with his colleagues claiming that he was among the demonstrators who were throwing stones at them and his base station.

The cop is also reported to have led the group of unruly youth that blocked the highway and pelted stones at passing motorists along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

During his arrest on Thursday, Emali police said they found Otieno in possession of 40 rolls of cannabis sativa with a street value of Sh2,000.

“Please be informed No.117670 Pc Evans Otieno of this command whose recommendation letter ref. kps/Dig/Est/Hrm/30/vol.v/4 dated June 19, 2023, was arrested today, the 20th day of July 2023 along Mombasa – Nairobi highway at Emali talking to a group of young men who were blocking the road and throwing stones at motorists. The said officer was also seen by his colleagues yesterday 19/07/2023 being among the rioters who were pelting stones at Emali police station and police officers,” a police report reads.

“During his arrest after a quick search, he was found in possession of 40 rolls of bhang (cannabis sativa) of street value approximated to be Sh2, 000.”