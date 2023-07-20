A viral video featuring a police officer reading comments from Kenyans on TikTok has caught the attention of the National Police Service(NPS).

The video emerged on social media platforms on Wednesday as protesters resumed anti-government demonstrations against the high cost of living and increase in taxes.

The officer, who was apparently on duty, can be seen reading comments from a section of netizens that was criticizing President Ruto.

The cop also appears to be talking with another officer who cannot be seen in the live stream.

“Sisi tuko station,” the officer in the video says, before the second officer interjects: “Dialogue tu ndio itawasaidia.”

The first officer continues; “Watu wamekasirika…ama dialogue ifanyike.”

He then proceeds to read some of the comments streaming in; “Zakayo must go, Ruto must go….”

The officer also appears to tell off a netizen who joined the livestream identifying themselves as Kindiki. The officer says,” Kindiki joins…Kindiki kwenda uko….Imagine kila mtu anasema Ruto must go.”

The cop also comes short of reading an abusive comment directed at President Ruto. The comment reads: ‘Ruto ni mafi’, with the officer saying, “Ati Ruto ni ma….?… Haiya mimi ni venye nasoma comments.”

The video has now landed the officer in hot soup after the National Police Service condemned his actions.

“The attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media, depicting an improperly dressed ‘Police Officer’ making misleading and reckless remarks,” NPS said in a statement titled: ‘CONDEMNATION OF VIDEO CLIP NEGATIVELY DEPICTING THE NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE.’

It added: “As a Disciplined Service, we wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not only unacceptable but also doesn’t reflect the values of NPS.”

The service said it would institute internal investigations with a view to disciplining the officer.

“The remarks are therefore regrettable and stand condemned in the strongest terms possible, even as we embark on an internal review with a view of preferring appropriate disciplinary action,” NPS said.

In case you missed the clip, watch it below.