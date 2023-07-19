Kenya Railways has announced the temporary suspension of all commuter train services today(Wednesday, July 19).

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Corporation stated that the suspension will affect the routes within the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service. This includes trains serving the Nairobi Central Station to Lukenya, Syokimau, Embakasi Village, Ruiru, Kahawa West, and Limuru.

The commuter passenger service between Nairobi Terminus and Ngong Station has also been suspended.

“This is a precautionary measure arising from recent incidents where our stations were vandalised and trains stoned, putting passengers’ lives at great risk,” KR said.

The Corporation said it will advise the public on the resumption of the train services.

“We will advise you once normal services resume and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”