Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki have jointly announced the closure of all primary and secondary day schools in Nairobi and Mombasa cities on Wednesday, July 19.

In a joint statement, the two ministers said the closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pupils and students during the anti-government protests. They said the decision was made based on intelligence gathered, indicating potential risks to the children’s lives.

“The government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public tomorrow intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi and Mombasa cities,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Education shall announce the resumption of learning in the aforesaid schools upon assessment of the security situation in the course of tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, CS Kindiki assured the Kenyan public of their safety and encouraged them to continue their daily routines without fear, emphasizing the importance of maintaining normalcy in the face of any potential threats.

“National security agencies have deployed all the available resources to ensure that the scenes witnessed on Wednesday do not happen again. Anyone planning to unleash violence on Kenyans is hereby warned to cease and desist,” he said.