The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has incorporated the ‘Sufuria Movement’ in their ongoing protests against the government.

The ‘Sufuria Movement’ will involve the resounding clatter of sufurias, pots, and pans, symbolizing the scarcity of food.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua announced the movement Tuesday, urging protesters to come out in large numbers on Wednesday at noon and bang their sufurias and pans.

Martha also explained how motorists can join the Sufuria movement by stopping their cars at the same time(noon) and hooting and flashing their lights in solidarity.

“The sufuria movement kicks off tomorrow and continues until the battle is won. At midday tomorrow we ask Kenyans to come out of their homes and bang sufurias, pots and pans to signify lack of food.

“We also call on motorists to stop wherever they are on highways and roads, hoot and flashlights in support of this movement,” Karua said.

Maintaining that the protests will go on as planned, the coalition encouraged Kenyans to express their discontent by picketing, demonstrating, and protesting in their respective residential areas. They specifically urged those in Nairobi to gather at Joseph Kangethe, Kamkunji, and Jacaranda grounds.

Azimio further appealed to Kenyans to continue adding their signatures to the petition against President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, noting that they had already exceeded the five million signature threshold.

The opposition also urged the protesters to hold peaceful demonstrations and refrain from causing any disturbances.

“We urge our people to obey the law and respect private and public property in the course of the protest. We maintain that our activities are peaceful until the police decide to break them up with bullets and teargas,” Raila said.

“A couple of days ago, I was able to get into town, address Kenyans and disperse peacefully without any injuries or deaths. We were also able to have lunch and hold impromptu meetings with people at Kenyatta Market that ended peacefully because there were no police.”