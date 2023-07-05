Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a directive stating that all Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and school buses are required to install dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics.

The directive is one of several proposed regulations designed to decrease the number of road accidents.

CS Murkomen announced the directives on Tuesday during a memorial service for victims of the Londiani accident.

“We have decided as a ministry that we will issue new regulations. We want all commercial, PSV vehicles and school buses to be fitted with dashboard cameras and visual telematics,” he said.

Murkomen said the gadgets will be integrated with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) database.

Telematics will provide a GPS system that shows the real-time location of vehicles and a black box recorder to transmit vehicle speed data. The system will also record vehicle maintenance information, including service locations and personnel responsible.

“Dashboard cameras, also known as vehicle black boxes or event data recorders, will be installed in PSVs to capture real-time video footage of the road and the interior of the vehicles. These cameras will provide crucial visual evidence in the event of accidents, disputes, or any other incidents that may occur during a journey. By documenting these incidents, the dashboard cameras will aid in determining liability and promoting fair and accurate resolution,” said Murkomen.

He added: “The gadgets can be used for security purposes as well as to provide data in case of carjacking or accidents. Their recordings are an important source of information that could also be used to fight roadside bribery, particularly in the matatu industry.”

CS Murkomen also said all matatu saccos will be issued with the application where the system will be hosted. All vehicles will also be required to have cameras at the back and front monitoring the passengers and drivers.

“Michuki pushed for speed governors and Murkomen is pushing for having all your vehicles have cameras and there is no excuse. I have seen the prices of these cameras and they do not cost more than Sh.30,000.”

Cameras will be fitted at all accident black spots across the country to monitor and help minimize accidents.

CS Murkomen said his Ministry expects to complete the implementation of these regulations within six months.