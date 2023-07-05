Oxford University has offered a total of 98 cows to two families from the Loita clan of the Maasai community in Narok South as compensation for “stolen” cultural artifacts from the community.

The artifacts, which had been on display at the Pitt Rivers Museum, are believed to have been smuggled to England during the colonial era.

The discovery of the Maasai cultural artifacts at the Pitt Rivers Museum was made by a local scholar named Mr. Samuel Sankiriaki.

“I was at the museum in 2017 and I was shocked to discover some Maasai artefacts and from their captions, they indicated where they were from. I questioned how they found themselves there,” Sankiriaki said during an ‘Inkirro’ cleansing ceremony at Loita on Sunday.

Sankiriaki noted that the cultural artifacts had been commercially utilized for the past century, while the rightful owners of these items continued to live in poverty. The artifacts include significant pieces such as the Enkononkoi (men’s necklace) worn by elders, Emonyorit (women’s necklace), Isikira (headgear for girl initiates), and Isutia (special necklace).

The scholar said there were 100 Maasai artifacts but the five were the most ‘sensitive’.

University of Oxford officials, led by Prof Laura Van Broekhoven, the Director of Museum Studies, acknowledged that the institution possesses 148 artifacts originating from the Maasai community, which were acquired during the colonial era. However, they have identified that five of these artifacts were wrongly taken from the community.

“When Mr Sankiriaki visited our museum and saw the items, he fumed. He asked us why such objects were there and that’s when we realised that they had a special attachment to the community,” said Prof Broekhoven as quoted by the Nation.