Students in public secondary schools will not be allowed to transfer schools mid-year, the Education Ministry has said.

Director of Secondary Education Paul Kibet said parents must wait until the end of the year before they can transfer their children to other public schools.

Speaking during the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Heads Association conference in Mombasa, Kibet urged Principals to adhere to the directive.

Kibet explained that transferring a student mid-year poses challenges for principals in reconciling school fee amounts. He also noted that some parents request refunds for school fees after moving their children to other schools during the academic year.

“This is Term Two but sadly I still see transfer letters lying around. The guideline on the transfer of learners is that it must be done at the end of the year, but if you are still signing, please desist from that. If a parent wants to transfer their son or daughter to your school, let them wait until the end of the year,” he said.

Kibet also told the Nation that the rule is contained in the transfer and admissions form.