Two women from Matungulu, Machakos County have been convicted of defamation for making false accusations against a man whom they had accused of impregnating a minor.

Juliana Musyoka and Lydia Mbondo from Katine sub-location were found guilty of defaming Joseph Kioko by disseminating defamatory words that he had defiled and impregnated a minor on diverse dates in December 2016.

In his petition, Kioko informed the court that the defamation took place through verbal communication and the involvement of certain media outlets, resulting in his humiliation, ridicule, contempt, and significant damage to his self-esteem.

In her ruling, Kangundo court Principal Magistrate Martha Opanga stated that the court had established, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Kioko was not implicated in the accusations made against him.

This conclusion was reached after two separate institutions conducted DNA tests following the birth of the child, providing evidence to support Kioko’s innocence.

The court ordered the women to pay a fine of Ksh1.5 million as general and exemplary damages.