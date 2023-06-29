Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hailed his boss President William Ruto for his rousing speech in Paris at the Climate Change summit on June 23.

Speaking when he hosted the Special Olympic team at his official residence in Karen on Wednesday, DP Gachagua said President Ruto earned the country respect on the global scene.

The DP praised the Special Olympic team for following in Ruto’s footsteps by enhancing Kenya’s sports brand on the global map.

“Kenya is now respected across the world and I think you are following in the footsteps of President William Ruto. The other day he was in Paris and gave a speech all the wazungu’s stood up. Wakaona mwafrika yuko an akili ya kutosha,” he said.

Gachagua said the Special team had done Kenya proud at the just-concluded games in Berlin, Germany.

“Scooping 15 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze medals is no mean feat for the Special Olympics team. With this sterling performance, they have done the country proud. They not only shattered the ceiling but also proved that with sheer determination, there are no limits to success,” Gachagua said.

The DP gifted Sh3 million to the team for their performance during the games that ran from June 17 to 25, 2023.

“It is a holiday so I will give you Sh3 million in cash and divide it among yourselves. Yangu ni ile special injection ya haraka haraka,” he said.

Gachagua said the government will give Sh750,000 to every team member who won a gold medal while the team members who bagged a silver medal would receive Sh100,000.

The government made a commitment to recognize the athletes’ achievements by granting a total of Sh10.2 million. Individual bronze medalists will receive Sh500,000, while teams earning a bronze medal will be awarded Sh75,000.