The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday apprehended four traffic police officers who were soliciting bribes from motorists on Nairobi’s Outering Road.

The Commission reported that the officers were caught in the act of extortion at the Quarry Bus Stage.

Out of the four traffic cops, three are stationed at Buruburu police station, while the fourth officer is assigned to the Embakasi police station.

The officers were identified as Abraham Kiptoo from Embakasi Police Station, and Charo Katana, Sarah Karimi, and Burton Mathenge from Buruburu Police Station.

“At the time of the arrest, the four traffic officers had collected a total of KES15,820 in less than 2 hours,” EACC said.

According to EACC detectives, the officers had collected the bribes in various denominations of Sh50, Sh100, and Sh200 notes.

The arrests followed multiple complaints lodged by motorists and members of the public.

“EACC undertook this operation following numerous complaints from motorists and members of the public who alleged that of late, they have consistently witnessed traffic police officers openly collecting bribes from private and public service vehicles either directly or through agents deployed for that purpose,” the Commission said.

Adding: “In some cases, drivers placed notes at certain parts of the vehicle, such as the driver’s door handle, while others dropped notes for collection by the officers from the ground. Others put the money in their driving licences which they handed to the traffic officers.”

“The complainants averred that the elaborate bribery scheme on Outering Road has caused constant traffic snarl-ups.”

The officers were escorted to the Integrity Centre police station, where they provided statements regarding the incident. They were subsequently released on Sh10,000 cash bail each.

The suspects are awaiting the conclusion of the remaining investigation procedures, which involve obtaining the Director of Public Prosecutions’ approval regarding the recommendation to arraign them before the Anti-Corruption Court.

Once the approval is granted, further legal action will be taken accordingly.