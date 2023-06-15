PPresident William Ruto has challenged engineers to step forward in the transformation of the country.

He said constant innovation in the profession holds the catalytic power to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Engineering is our growth’s bedrock; the link between a country’s engineering capacity and its development is well established,” he said.

He noted that the Government was committed to developing an optimal engineering capacity to support the sustainable development in the country.

He spoke on Wednesday during the 4th Engineering Partnerships Convention in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The President explained that the Government is keen on delivering quality engineering capacity by establishing a Kenya School of Engineering.

He said the move will facilitate compliance with the highest standards of engineering by building contractors and developers.

“It should no longer be possible for projects to employ unqualified people.”

He added that a zero tolerance policy for non-compliant structures must be employed in order to take action against people responsible for sub-standard buildings.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has said urban areas must be transformed into well-planned, adequately managed, well-governed and sufficiently resourced spaces.

“Our primary mandate is to facilitate an expeditious transition to Kenya’s desired urban future,” he said.

He said this during the official opening of the inaugural Kenya Urban Forum in Naivasha.

Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Zacharia Njeru, Governors Susan Kihika, James Orengo, Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Representative of the Country Director World Bank Ragini Dalal, among others, were present.

Ms Kihika said Nakuru County was committed to orderly management of urbanisation.

“It will also make it easy for authorities to provide services, and for citizens to obtain them.”