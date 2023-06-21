The school feeding program will be intensified to boost the performance of learners, President William Ruto has announced.

The Presdient said the Government will work with counties and other stakeholders to ensure its success to increase enrollment.

He noted that school feeding is a safety net for vulnerable households.

“It is a smart investment that makes a huge difference to the lives of our children,” he argued.

He was speaking on Tuesday in Roysambu during the launch of the Nairobi City County’s Dishi Na County School Feeding Programme. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu among other leaders were present.

“We must eliminate the challenge of hungry children in schools. We will be deliberate and focused in ensuring the successful implementation of the countrywide school feeding programme.”

The government will increase the number of children benefitting from the programme from the current 1.6 million to four million.

The President pointed out that enrolment rates are on average 28 per cent higher in schools with feeding programmes than those without. He said in arid and semi-arid regions, feeding programme has improved attendance.

More than 1.6 million children across the country — in over 4,000 schools — are currently receiving meals in a programme supported by the Government.

Dishi Na County will see meals prepared at 10 central kitchens in different parts of Nairobi.