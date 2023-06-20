Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has set the ball rolling on his ambitious school feeding program that is set to benefit 250,000 children in the county.

On Monday at Njiru Primary School in Embakasi East Constituency, Governor Sakaja presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for 10 kitchens for the Sh1.2 billion food subsidy program dubbed, “Dishi na County.”

“By end of day tomorrow we shall have started work to construct 10 Central Kitchens in Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara, Starehe, Roysamu, Ruaraka, and Westlands Sub-counties,” he said.

Sakaja said the meals would be prepared at centralized kitchens and then transported to the neighboring schools in specially sealed containers and vehicles.

“Nutritious meals will be cooked in these central kitchens and the meals transported in special sealed containers and special vehicles to keep the meals safe from contamination, and keep them warm, to surrounding schools. Each kitchen is expected to produce about 10,000 nutritional meals daily, with each child getting 650 grams and a fruit daily,” the Governor said.

Sakaja said parents will be required to contribute a daily fee of Sh5 for each student, while his administration will cover the remaining costs associated with the program.

The construction of the kitchens is estimated to be completed within 10 weeks. The program aims to commence serving meals from the first day of the third term of the current school year.

“We call on other partners – private sector, individuals, and foundations among others – to come on board to support this program in ensuring our children have a hot meal daily,” Sakaja added.