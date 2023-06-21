The spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, was hosted at the Kenya house by the Ambassador of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Germany, Tom Amolo and wife Nosi-Kekana Amolo.

The key agenda for the visit by Pastor Dorcas in Berlin was to attend the Special Olympics World Games and support people with intellectual disabilities, and unified teams from Kenya who were competing in the games.

At the Kenya House, Pastor Dorcas shared her vision of ‘A Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations’ which includes the boy child, widows and orphans, and people with disabilities.

“Any country or community that does not take care of the vulnerable is heartless and will not go very far.”

“For the longest time, we have caused pain to the people we should be relieving pain. We take the PWDs to schools, but the institutions do not have the infrastructure to accommodate them comfortably. It is time we changed our mindset and how we look at PWDs,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She also called on Kenyans in Berlin to partner with her programs and dignify the lives of the vulnerable in their home country.

“Let us come together, and dignify the lives of the vulnerable so they feel like human beings. We took some men to the rehabilitation centres, and they were moved to tears because they had a warm bed to sleep in and food to eat. Basic things we take for granted,” she added.

Ambassador Amolo assured her that in Berlin, they had embraced her vision, which included the PWDs, and also the bottom-up economic empowerment model in Kenya.

“Here in Berlin, we have embraced the vision of the government that seeks to include everyone, especially those who have been excluded, from the bottom-up,” said the Ambassador.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Dr Esther Mungai, appreciated Pastor Dorcas for sharing her vision in Berlin.

“We have seen your work through the media, and today, we appreciate and are more familiar with your work and duties in our nation, Kenya. Attending the sports events with you, I saw firsthand the passion you have as you interacted and encouraged those who are differently abled,” said Dr. Mungai.

Also present at the Kenya House were the Head of the Chancery, Valerie Rugene, and Special Olympics Kenya Chairman, Thuo Cege.

Kenya was represented in the games by 66 players who took part in athletics, badminton, volleyball, beach volleyball, football, golf, basketball, cycling, and handball.

The different sports games were held at the Olympia Stadium, Messe, City Cluster, Europasportpark, Wannsee, World Berlin, Berlin-Grunau, and Bad Saarow.

Pastor Dorcas, together with Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, accompanied the Kenya Team during the grand opening carnival at the Olympia Stadium on Saturday. The games are slated for June 17–25, 2023.

By OSDP