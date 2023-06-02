Ugandan dancing group, Ghetto Kids, has made it to the final of the 16th season of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Ghetto Kids made it to the final alongside Travis George after competing on Wednesday’s live semi-final show.

The two exceptionally skilled performers triumphed over guitarist Harry Churchill, magician Miki Dark, dance group Notorious, comedian Markus Birdman, yo-yo experts Toy Toy Toy, and singer Dylan B.

Ghetto Kids emerged as the semi-final winners, securing their victory by garnering the most public votes.

Dressed in vibrant yellow outfits, the six kids, aged five to 13, mesmerized the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo with their electrifying dance routine, leaving everyone in awe.

Priscila, 12, Asharif, 12, Akram, 13, Shakib, 12, Madwanah, 13 and Josephine, 5 showcased their impressive moves to a captivating medley of upbeat songs.

One of the dancers was however unable to dance after contracting malaria.

Judge Bruno Tonioli described the Ghetto Kids as ‘simply irresistible’ while Alesha Dixon gushed: “You are the ones to beat, you light up my heart! I’m so passionate about this act I think you’re one of the best things to be on the BGT stage.”

Simon added: “It was just pure magic. When something’s great, it’s great. The audience genuinely loves you.”

Ghetto Kids are now among 10 finalists who stand a chance tp win £250,000 (approx. KsH. 43M) cash prize and a spot in the annual Royal Variety Performance.