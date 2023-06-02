Tragedy struck on Thursday as two men lost their lives when the coral structure under which they were sleeping in Likoni, Mombasa County, collapsed on them.

Another person sustained injuries and was rushed to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) for treatment.

The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 6 am while the three were asleep inside one of the caves located along the Mama Ngina Waterfront.

The collapse of the coral structure was attributed to the persistent heavy rainfall that is believed to have weakened the corals.

Abdullahi Kombo, who is the brother of one of the deceased individuals, recounted that he had arrived at the scene to awaken his brother when the accident occurred.

“We have been living here since 2013 with my brother Abdullah Mwaboza. It is the first time we have experienced the caving-in of the caves,” he said.

“We often come here to take shelter after being isolated from society. Most of us have been affected by drug abuse. The only help we can ask from the government is to take us out of this place. We are excluded by society,” Kombo added.

The accident site, known to be a notorious drug hotspot, has long been deemed a no-go area, posing a security threat to Likoni ferry users.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the bodies o the deceased to the local mortuary.