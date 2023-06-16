Dj Brownskin(born Michael Macharia Njiiri) has this week suffered a double blow as he faces charges related to the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri Mwangi, who died by suicide on July 29, 2022.

The first setback came on Wednesday, June 14, when a Nairobi court dismissed his application to have DCIO Kasarani Jimmy Kimaru summoned to appear for disobeying court orders.

Through lawyer Duncan Okatch, DJ Brownskin had requested the court to issue orders that would require the DCIO and the investigating officer involved in the case to personally appear and provide an explanation for their non-compliance with a previous order issued last week. The previous order had instructed them to release Brownskin from custody.

The court heard that though the accused was granted Sh50,000 cash bail the police had not released him.

“On June 9, 2023, in blatant disrespect of the court orders, the DCIO Kasarani and investigations outright declined to release the accused person on the face of the original court order over the weekend. On Monday the police extended the non-compliance and rushed him to court for plea,” Okatch told the court.

But in his ruling, Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina rejected the application, stating that it should have been filed at the Makadara Law Courts, where the initial case was registered.

“This court cannot interfere with Makadara court’s matter, for that reason I dismiss the application,” said Onyina.

DJ Brownskin suffered another blow on Thursday when the court adjourned a ruling on his bail application.

The DJ was ready for his release on bail but the prosecution informed the court his pre-bail report was not ready and requested more time.

Magistrate Lukas Onyina scheduled the case to be heard on June 19, when the report will be prepared and available.

Dj Brownskin is remanded at the Industrial area prison until June 19, when the case will be mentioned.