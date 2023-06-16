Twenty-eight Opposition members belonging to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are facing disciplinary action for alleged defiance against the party’s stance on the Finance Bill 2023.

The Raila Odinga-led party has summoned the MPs who were absent during the voting on the second reading of the Finance Bill 2023 on Wednesday, as well as those who voted in favor of it.

In a letter addressed to the 28 MPs, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to respond and provide reasons as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

“The Party is in receipt of many complaints from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of National Assembly during yesterday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

“In line with the party disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” Sifuna wrote on Thursday.

ODM identified those who voted Yes for the Bill as follows: Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Wajir South MP Adow Mohamed, Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo, and Caroli Omondi of Suba South.

The following ODM MPs were absent during the vote: