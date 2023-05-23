On Monday, authorities in Eldoret arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing her two children.

The police reported that initial investigations revealed that the 26-year-old woman was deeply troubled by ongoing disputes in her marriage.

Citizen Digital reported on Monday that the woman resorted to wielding a knife and assaulting her two young children, aged two and six, before attempting to take her own life.

“The scene was processed and documented by CSI personnel and blood stained knife recovered as exhibit from the scene,” police said in a statement.

The woman is in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.