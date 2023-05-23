Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry on Monday officially inaugurated the 3rd Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO2023), hosted by the Kenya Investment Authority.

The conference aims to bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including investors, policymakers, and business leaders, fostering a platform for networking, idea exchange, and the exploration of investment prospects.

With a lineup of over 55 trade ministers and 100 prominent businesses from various parts of Africa, this conference serves as a prime opportunity for Kenya to highlight its potential as an appealing investment destination and establish valuable strategic alliances.

During the launch, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that KIICO2023 provides a momentous occasion for Kenya to exhibit its capabilities as a significant participant in Africa’s trade landscape while also attracting substantial investment to the country.

“Kenya aims to play a critical role in boosting intra-African trade and driving economic growth not only in the country but across the continent,” said Kuria.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed his appreciation for KenInvest, operating under the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry (MITI), acknowledging their pivotal role in organizing the conference.

CS Kuria lauded KenInvest for its efforts in creating a favorable business environment and its dedication to attracting investment to the country.

“The conference includes a working retreat for 54 Africa Trade Ministers to develop the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation matrix and Road map that will play a key role in opening the 1.3-billion-person market in Africa for Kenya’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and positioning Kenya as the gateway to Africa,” Kuria said.

Kenya aims to present a range of investment opportunities to potential investors during the conference. These opportunities include: Special Economic Zones, Public Private Partnerships, Foreign Direct Investments in Energy, Affordable Housing, Agriculture, Health, Water, Roads, Transport including the LAPSSET Corridor, Financial Services including the Nairobi International Financial Centre and ICT related investments including the Konza City.

The conference, themed “Unlocking Africa’s Gateway,” will also include the Africa Private Sector Alliance (APSA) Forum. This forum serves as a platform for the top 100 businesses in Africa to engage in discussions centered around the growth and development of the private sector throughout the continent.

The Kenya delegation attending the conference will comprise President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagwa, Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo, Investment Promotion Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan, and KenInvest Chair Sally Mahihu.

Additionally, esteemed dignitaries expected to be present at the conference include guest speaker President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros, who holds the position of African Union Heads of States Summit chairman, as well as AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene.