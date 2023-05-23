Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accompanied by local police in Kisii County, have unearthed an illicit sugar repackaging operation within a multi-story building located in Kenyenya Sub County.

Responding to a public tip-off, Charles Opondo, the Sub County Police Commander, said they apprehended a woman of middle age during the Monday morning raid. The woman allegedly conspired with other individuals to repackage sugar originating from Tanzania and Uganda.

To conceal its source, the sugar was labeled using well-known brands such as Mara, Sony, and various local millers.

The detectives also discovered that the suspects were repackaging the sugar in unhygienic conditions and without proper weighing equipment.

Opondo said officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) had been notified about the incident to conduct further investigations and perform laboratory tests on the confiscated sugar.

Meanwhile, Dorcas Kemunto, the owner of the premises, claimed she had rented the house to an individual named Sam Ouko, who is said to be on the run. Kemunto maintained that she had no knowledge of the illicit activities occurring on her property.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for more suspects behind the sugar repackaging racket in Mogonga, Kenyenya, Ogembo, and Kisii towns.