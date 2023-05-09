Former blogger turned member of the Nairobi County Assembly Robert Alai has advised Kenyan well-wishers against fundraising for rapper Colonel Mustafa.

Mustafa, who had been missing in action in the music industry, resurfaced recently after he was filmed working at a construction site.

The former ‘Nairobi Diaries’ actor spoke out saying he was working hard to raise funds for his mother’s chemotherapy treatment.

“The medical bills for my mother’s chemotherapy have taken a toll on my finances. I’m appealing for financial help from my fans so that I can continue to take care of my mother. We don’t know how chemotherapy will go, as it can either end or return, but we’re hoping for the best,” he said.

“I’m asking my fans to support me in any way they can, whether it’s by buying my music or promoting it, so that I can support my mother.”

Like many other local celebrities who have appealed for financial aid before him, Mustafa moved Kenyans into helping him. As of Saturday, Kenyans of Goodwill had contributed over Sh600,000.

But Robert Alai advised caution saying money isn’t usually the solution to every problem. The Kileleshwa MCA cited the case of former Tahidi High actor Omosh, whom Kenyans raised money for but is said to be struggling.

“Don’t throw money at every problem. Sit down and review why Col Moustapha is where he is. How many times have you guys given Omosh money and even a house? Has that been the solution? What’s happening with Col? Money becomes a catalyst for destruction when the root cause hasn’t been revised well,” Alai said.