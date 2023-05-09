Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Susan Nakhumicha has been listed among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) under the Health and Wellness edition for her outstanding efforts in improving healthcare in Kenya.

MIPAD is a global initiative that recognises people of African descent who are making a positive impact on their communities and the World.

MIPAD CEO Kamil Olufowobi while announcing the release of the Global list stated that the lists are a continuation of the group’s effort towards highlighting the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide.

A statement to newsrooms indicates that the recognition of the Cabinet Secretary’s contribution to healthcare in Kenya is a significant milestone and a testament to the Kenyan government’s commitment to providing quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to its citizens.

“The CS has been instrumental in implementing healthcare policies that have improved access to healthcare services in Kenya. Her leadership has resulted in significant improvements in maternal and child health, disease control, and the provision of essential medicines and supplies. Her tireless efforts to improve healthcare in Kenya have not gone unnoticed, and her recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in Health and Wellness is a well-deserved achievement,” read the statement in part.

Speaking on this milestone achievement, CS Nakhumicha expressed her gratitude for the recognition and stated, “I am honoured to be named among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in Health and Wellness.

“This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the Ministry of Health team in providing quality healthcare services to Kenyans. As we strive to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), our focus has shifted from curative to preventive and promotive health. We will continue to work tirelessly to improve healthcare in Kenya and ensure that every Kenyan has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

The CS said that this recognition is a significant achievement for the Ministry of Health and the Kenyan government’s efforts in improving healthcare.

“It is an inspiration to other healthcare leaders in Kenya and worldwide, showing that with dedication and hard work, we can create positive change and make a difference in people’s lives,” said the CS.