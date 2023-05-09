The family of the late Jeff Mwathi has faulted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) over the manner in which detectives conducted investigations into the death of the interior designer.

Speaking at the family home in Njoro, Nakuru County, Jeff’s mother Anne Mwathi insisted that her son did not die by suicide. She said Jeff Mwathi was killed in DJ Fatxo’s house.

Ms Mwathi also questioned why police had not made any arrests in connection with Jeff’s death. She also mentioned that police did not seal off DJ Fatxo’s house during investigations as they concluded that it was a suicide.

“Venye aliuawa, hiyo nyumba haikuzingirwa ikuwe haiwezi ingiwa na mtu mpaka uchunguzi ifanywe. Waliconsider mtoto wangu amejiua. Although mi najua mtoto wangu hakujiua,” she said.

“I am hurt… They had me exhume my son’s body and then reported that there was no evidence. That was wrong. I want my justice for my son,” she said.

Ms Mwathi also claimed the family had not received a post-mortem report.

“We do not expect the report taken to the DCI will bring results. We did not get the autopsy report yet, we do not know anything,” she said. Jeff’s grandmother Teresia Mwathi on her part alleged there was a cover-up in the investigation process. “Tumeudhika na tunaona Kenya haina justice kwa wanyonge… Tunaona Kenyans tuko mara mbili, wanyonge na wenye pesa. Tunaskia kuna rumours kuna watu wakubwa wanashikilia huyo DJ. Mtu amepewa pesa kucover up. Tumeachia mungu,” said the grandmother.

Detectives concluded investigations last month, revealing that the 23-year-old interior designer was murdered.

Homicide detectives said the scene reconstruction and forensic analysis showed clear signs of a struggle inside DJ Fatxo’s house.

The DCI has since forwarded the file to the DPP’s office for further action.