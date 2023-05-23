A woman was last week Friday charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from a man she met at a bar in Nairobi.

26-year-old Claire Achieng Otieno is alleged to have conspired with accomplices to steal $12,000 (Sh1,640,000) from Paul Oloo Inda at Komarock Estate on May 6.

According to the court proceedings, Paul Inda arrived in the country on May 5, carrying a sum of cash entrusted to him by his friends abroad, intended for their families in Kenya.

The following morning, he left his residence with the intention of exchanging the dollars for Kenyan shillings.

Upon finding the exchange rates were unfavorable, he decided to return to Komarock with the cash and went to a bar to drink with friends.

They were later joined by three ladies, one of whom was Claire Achieng.

After some time, Inda realized that his bag, which he had left under the table, was missing, along with the money it contained.

He reported the matter to the police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the bar and found the three women stealing the money before leaving the club.

Detectives managed to arrest Claire while her accomplices remain at large.

Appearing before Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi, the accused denied the charges.

The court released her on Sh600,000 bail with a surety in the same amount.