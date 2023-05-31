Plans of elevating Eldoret town to city status are inching closer to fruition, as it is now merely two steps away from becoming a reality.

The Uasin Gishu County Assembly has granted approval to a report presented by an ad-hoc committee, which recommends bestowing city status upon the town.

With the county assembly’s endorsement, Eldoret town municipality is poised to become the fifth city in Kenya, joining the ranks of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu.

The approved report will now be submitted to the Senate for review, and if it receives their endorsement, it will be forwarded to President William Ruto for his consent to grant Eldoret town a city charter.

The motion to initiate this process was presented by Amos Kiptanui, a county assembly member representing Racecourse. Kiptanui highlighted that elevating Eldoret to city status would bring about a significant economic transformation for the entire North Rift Region.

Isaac Chirchir, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) representing Soy, seconded the motion, emphasizing that Eldoret has fulfilled all the necessary legal prerequisites for attaining City Status.

The ad hoc subcommittee, which had solicited public input regarding the proposal to upgrade Eldoret, submitted its report to Governor Jonathan Bii in early April.

While handing over the report, the committee said 93.2 percent of the residents who submitted their views supported the upgrading, while only 0.9 percent opposed it, and 5.88 percent of the residents wanted the upgrading to be postponed to a later date, citing various challenges they said the town had yet to achieve.

Nonetheless, the ad hoc subcommittee held the view that the town had satisfactorily fulfilled all the essential criteria, including population size and infrastructure development.

Eldoret boasts two public universities and a national polytechnic, along with several constituent colleges affiliated with public and private universities.

In terms of healthcare, the town accommodates 53 health facilities throughout the county, including the renowned Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), which caters to the healthcare needs of the entire North Rift and Western regions.

Additionally, Eldoret is home to the Eldoret International Airport.

Notably, statistical data reveals that Eldoret town has experienced remarkable growth, with a growth rate of 5.2 percent, surpassing the national average of 3.7 percent, making it one of the fastest-growing towns in the country.

According to Governor Jonathan Bii, if Eldoret is upgraded to city status, it will draw greater investor interest and secure increased funding. He said the elevation will enhance the county’s international visibility, opening doors for various opportunities and collaborations on the global stage.