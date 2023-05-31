Police in Bungoma have summoned renowned preacher Ronald Nakalila Wanyama, alias Nabii Yohana, over suspicions of running a religious cult in Western Kenya.

The 83-year-old preacher who runs the Church for All Nations church in Kanduyi, Bungoma, is expected to appear before Bungoma Police Commander Franci Kooli on June 2, 2023.

“There are some issues we want to understand from him,” said the police boss.

Kooli added that they want to establish whether the self-proclaimed prophet who has 42 wives and 239 children runs his church as a healing centre or a religious organization.

“We want to know how they are run,” Kooli said.

Authorities will also likely probe prophet Nabii’s 93-book bible that he claims to have written and that he uses to preach at his church.

The controversial preacher also penned his own commandments, reducting the original twelve given by Moses in the Bible to 10.