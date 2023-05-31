Safaricom has complied with a court order to grant DCI detectives access to M-Pesa accounts associated with Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Last week, the court summoned Safaricom’s legal manager to appear before it on Tuesday, May 30 to explain why the telco had failed to comply with the orders of the court to disclose the preacher’s M-Pesa statements and those of his New Life Prayer Centre/Church.

On Tuesday, Safaricom senior manager and liaison officer, Weldon Syongok, informed the court that Safaricom has provided the investigating officer, Chief Inspector of Police Martin Munene, with all the financial statements pertaining to the seven Mpesa accounts.

Syongok further explained to trial magistrate, Ben Ekhubi, that the documents were bulky and the information required by the investigating officer was backdated from 2017 to 2023.

He said it was therefore not possible to download the statements within a short period of time.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero is currently under investigation for suspected involvement in money laundering activities and potential connections to cult leader Paul Makenzie.