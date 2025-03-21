Matatu Federation Slams NTSA for Super Metro Suspension, Threatens Strike

The Matatu and Bodaboda Operators Federation has condemned the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for revoking Super Metro’s operating license, demanding an immediate reversal of the decision.

During a press briefing at Archives in Nairobi on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Federation Chairperson Kushian Muchiri defended Super Metro’s management, stating that the move has severely disrupted transport operations.

“As a federation, we reject this blanket condemnation. We urge the NTSA board to reverse its decision and reinstate Super Metro Sacco. Investigations can continue, and once concluded, NTSA can present factual recommendations on the way forward,” Muchiri stated.

The Federation also warned of a transport strike in solidarity with Super Metro if NTSA fails to address their concerns.

Why NTSA Suspended Super Metro

NTSA justified its decision by citing multiple safety and compliance violations.

“This is to notify the public that the authority has suspended Super Metro Limited’s operator license until the company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014, and other set conditions,” NTSA announced in a statement.

The agency’s investigation uncovered several compliance failures, including:

5 vehicles with expired inspection certificates

8 vehicles operating with expired Road Service Licenses (RSLs)

5 vehicles with expired speed limiter certificates

88 vehicles failing to transmit speed data

171 vehicles lacking speed limiter records

7 vehicles missing vendor details for their speed limiters

109 vehicles exceeding the 80 km/h speed limit

Super Metro Fires Back

Super Metro has strongly opposed the suspension, arguing that NTSA should have conducted proper investigations before taking action. The transport operator claims that public pressure influenced the agency’s decision, leading to a blanket suspension of the entire Sacco—a move it calls “uncalled for.”

To regain its operating license, Super Metro must:

Present 294 vehicles for compliance checks at approved speed limiter vendors

Submit 42 drivers for a retest at the Likoni Driver Test Centre

Provide signed staff contracts

Submit proof of PAYE, NSSF, and NHIF remittances, among other documents