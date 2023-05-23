Mama Rachel Ruto has called upon leaders to lend their support to the realization of projects outlined in Kenya Kwanza government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

During the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Dr. JB Masinde, the founder and senior pastor of Deliverance Church International, Umoja, the First Lady acknowledged the significance of a planned multistorey residential housing development on Kangundo Road by Deliverance Church Umoja.

She encouraged other leaders in attendance to identify similar promising projects in sectors such as agriculture, MSME housing and settlement, manufacturing, the digital superhighway and creative economy, the service economy, and environment and climate change.

Expressing her optimism for the nation’s complete economic recovery from the adverse impacts of the prolonged drought, which was the most severe in 40 years, Mama Rachel expressed her hopes for a prosperous future.

The First Lady was accompanied by notable figures including Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi (Spouse to the Deputy President), and Mark Mwenje, Member of Parliament for Embakasi West, among other leaders.