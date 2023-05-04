An employment agent has been charged in court for obtaining money from a nurse with a promise of securing her a job in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Atieno Okela, who runs an agency called Eliphanax, allegedly obtained Sh225,695 by false pretense from Mary Anyango.

The court heard that the accused allegedly committed the offense on December 6, 2022, at the Eliphanax office in Nairobi County.

The complainant reportedly saw an advertisement on a WhatsApp group belonging to nurses that an agency called Eliphanax was conducting interviews for nurses interested in working in the UK.

According to court details, Ms Anyango got interested and first paid Sh134,000 to the agency with the promise that the money refunded once she landed in the UK.

In December last year, Anyango said she contacted the accused who told her she had received an offer letter and was supposed to pick it up at their office.

When the complainant went to Eliphanax offices to collect her later, she found it had been closed without notice.

The case will be heard on October 16.