The driver of a public service vehicle that was set on fire during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance demonstrations on Tuesday has accused police of negligence.

Francis Ogato Nyakundi, in an interview with Nation.Africa, accused anti-riot officers of allowing rowdy youths to attack the bus.

Nyakundi said he pleaded with the cops to help him but they gave him the cold shoulder. He said the officers did not even bother to call the fire brigade to put out the fire.

“If the group of about 30 policemen had done anything, everything would have been saved. But they just watched on as I cried for help,” he said.

This is what happened before the bus was set on fire along Ngong road coming from Nairobi CBD. I don’t know why everyone is relating the incident with Mike Sonko and Moses Kuria. However, watu si wajinga! Why is it that the bus doesn’t have a number plate? How comes the… pic.twitter.com/pgaFW1FRnz — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) May 2, 2023



Henry Mungai Muiruri, the owner of the bus, called on the government and well-wishers to help him recover his livelihood.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Matatu Owners Association, Simon Kimutai, said that they will come out to protect their businesses from further damage following Azimio’s announcement of another protest today, Thursday 4.

Here’s a video of the bus driver courtesy of Nation.