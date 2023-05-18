Rapper Colonel Mustafa has received another shot in the arm after a video of him working at a construction site went viral.

In addition to well-wishers raising funds for his mother’s cancer treatment, Colonel has received a major from the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

The two held a meeting at the ministry’s offices on Tuesday on the CS’s invitation upon learning of his plight.

A statement from the Ministry indicated that CS Ababu gave Mustafa a listening ear and pledged to get him back on his feet.

“We have heard your challenges, and as a ministry, I want to assure you that we are here to walk with you in this challenging phase.

“We have put together a package for you that will ensure that you are back on your feet, making music and entertaining us,” CS Ababu said.

The CS also hailed the former ‘Nairobi Diaries’ reality TV star for taking up menial jobs to help his mother.

“The move you took to ensure that your mother receives proper health care is one to admire, and for that, we shall stand with you,” he added.

CS Ababu at the same time said Mustafa’s music should be something he can rely on as a sustainable source of income.

“This is what we intend to achieve through our #TalantaHela initiative. We want to ensure that our artists’ intellectual property rights are guaranteed to enable them to continue to live well, earning from their creativity upon exiting the active stage,” the CS said.