Nicah the Queen says she does not want female friends anymore after one of her ‘bestie besties’ tried to hit on her fiancé, DJ Slahver.

The gospel singer took to her popular Instagram page to blast the friend. Nicah exposed a supposed Instagram text conversation between the friend and DJ Slahver.

While Nicah did not disclose the identity of the friend, she revealed that she is a celebrity.

From the screenshot Nicah shared, the celebrity friend slid into DJ Slahver’s inbox to ask him out for coffee.

“ Life is very funny!! Kikulacho ki nguoni mwako!! This is a very good friend of mine…..a well-known celebrity trying her best shot behind my back on Slahver!!” Nicah wrote.

The ‘Oh Sister’ reality TV star also claimed that the said friend had been trying to have her and DJ Slahver over for dinner with ulterior motives.

“You’ve been pushing for me to bring Slahver over for dinner at your place kumbe unataka kumchukuwa😂😂😂😂ukaona I’m not interested ukaslide kwa DM😂😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Nicah also laughed at the woman’s ‘shot’ at DJ Slahver; “Ati I see y’all are ballin??? Ulitaka tuteseke ama?? 😂😂😂😂😂 weeeh najionea mengi!! Ati bestie bestie 😂😂😂😂mkakae na huko mimi sitaki marafiki madem tena!! Sitaki 🙄🙄🙄 “